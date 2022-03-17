Former Greenwood High School staff member facing child sexual assault charges

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Dylan North, 25, is free on a $10,000 signature bond after posting the first $500 in cash. He appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship On Oct. 21, 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

He is expected to be charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff, child enticement, and exposing a child to harmful material. Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence.

North was placed on paid leave in November. He resigned at the end of January. He began his employment with the district in 2019.

He’s expected to be formally charged on April 26.

