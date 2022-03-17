D.C. Everest School Board selects new superintendent

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Area School District board selected its next superintendent Wednesday.

Dr. Casey Nye was named District Superintendent. He’ll take over for outgoing superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore.

She will retire June 30.

The selection process to find her replacement started in December 2021.

Dr. Nye currently serves as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Learning.

“D.C. Everest is a place I’ve proudly called home for the last 15 years. I’m grateful and humbled to continue to serve our amazing community, students and staff in this new role,” noted Dr. Casey Nye in a district news release.

Dr. Nye is no stranger to public service. He also served on the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area board from 2009-2020. Dr. Nye served as board chair from 2017-2019.

Dr. Nye takes over July 1.

