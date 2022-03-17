Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with sweet treats

STETTIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stettin woman is using her love of baking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and all major holidays for that matter, by baking festive cupcakes, cakes, cookies and even DIY cookie kits.

Katrina Simkowski, the owner of Trina’s Home Treats, has been baking for friends and family her whole life. Once the pandemic hit, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom and started looking at ways to do home baking.

“Initially my idea was to do Christmas cookie platters. I loved the idea that loved ones could send something homemade to each other when it became difficult to see each other in person or to celebrate together,” Simkowski said.

After that, she decided to start her business.

“When I first started my goal was just to help people spread a little joy and comfort to each other during a difficult time. It just took off from there.”

At first, she said business was mostly for friends and family, and then Christmas time changes everything once she got her name out there more.

“Now I’m doing multiple orders a week, which is great. I have been around long enough that I am doing someone’s wedding and their baby shower a year later or a first birthday and then a second birthday for the same kiddo. That has been one of my favorite parts of it.”

Now, she’s been creating cookie kits for every major holiday, including St. Patrick’s Day. Each kit comes with a dozen cookies, shapes like rainbows and shamrocks, three piping bags of frosting and three cups of sprinkles. Each kit costs $24, and people are able to message her about interests on Facebook, Instagram and email. Once you reach out, she will ask for details and inspiration pictures and go from there. She offers porch pickup or delivery depending on the order.

“I have also started doing some pop-up shops around town and will be doing one at Granite Peak on March 26. So that’s a fun way to meet people and let people try some of my baked goods without custom ordering.”

She said some of the proceeds from the pop-up event at Granite Peak will go towards Sandy’s Bark Park in Rib Mountain.

Click here for here to visit her Facebook page and Instagram.

She can also be contacted by email at trinashometreatswi@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.