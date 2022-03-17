News and First Alert Weather App
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody

The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean has been canceled after South Fulton police found her safe.

Her biological father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean, has been taken into custody in connection to her disappearance.

Georgia authorities say she was abducted Wednesday night from a home in South Fulton.

CBS46 went to the 5000 block of Upper Elm Street where Cali was last seen on Wednesday.

Rosetta Dobbins, the mother of the toddler, told CBS46 that she and Cali were visiting South Fulton to see her mother’s best friend who lives in the county. Dobbins said on Wednesday Cali’s father suddenly started contacting her and was requesting to see Cali.

She said McClean lives in New York but in a matter of a few hours he showed up to her friend’s home in South Fulton County. She said he started acting very aggressively and was banging on the front door of the home where they were staying, demanding to see Cali.

Dobbins said when she eventually came outside with Cali so that he could see her, he assaulted Dobbins, took her phone, snatched little Cali and took off in a black 2022 Land Rover.

Dobbins said Cali was still wearing her pink two-piece night set when she was kidnapped by McClean. Dobbins told CBS46 that she is no longer in a relationship with McClean but she allows him to see his daughter Cali.

