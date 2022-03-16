News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin GOP leader rejects election decertification call

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly has again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state after meeting privately with advocates for making that move that attorneys across the political spectrum have said can’t be done.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said following Wednesday’s meeting that he believed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election but the focus should not be on relitigating that but instead on electing Republicans as governor and attorney general this fall.

Decertification advocates had hoped to convince Vos to change his stance and pursue the move that Vos said again Wednesday was illegal.

