Wausau Salvation Army looks to build new center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Salvation Army is looking to build a new facility near their current location. They hope a new building will improve their efficiency and add space for more families. For many years, the Wausau Salvation Army has been offering its services using three separate buildings.

“We’re trying to be able to serve clients the best we can,” Wausau Salvation Army Development Director Ann Chrudinsky said.

The Salvation Army has preliminary plans to build a new center that will better accommodate those who use their services. They’re seeing more and more people at their facilities.

“It’s been a real focus of ours to make sure that we are honoring the community and what they’re saying that they need,” Chrudinsky said.

The new Salvation Army building will be just behind the current Transitional Living Facility and chapel. The center will be all encompassing and have more room for families. Potential layout plans show that the new building would be a two story 15,000 square foot structure. It’ll hold their offices, chapel, community center, kitchen and separate living accommodations.

“We will be able to do our jobs better, provide better services and it will be just an overall better building and environment for the people,” Chrudinsky said.

While the current facilities get the job done, storage space is limited. Right now, they can only house one family and a handful of single men and women. They plan to have room for up to six families and 36 individuals at the future center.

“We have had several families that we’ve not been able to accommodate and so we work with other agencies to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Wausau Salvation Army Director and Pastor Barbara Logan said.

Tuesday night, the Wausau Plan Commission discussed the Salvation Army’s plans. They need to be approved for conditional use of the property at 110 South 1st Ave. and 110 Alexander Street. Once that happens, then plans can move forward.

“There has been several years where there’s been talk about a new place or new property and so we’re getting a little closer this time,” Logan said.

Tuesday’s meeting was just to discuss the plans. The Plan Commission will meet again in April to decide on a recommendation and approval for the conditional use permit.

