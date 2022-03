RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in Rib Mountain is now closed until the grounds dry out.

The dog park closed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16. The park will reopen after it has dried out and spring cleanup has been completed.

The park is located at 2201 Oriole Ln.

