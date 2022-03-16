News and First Alert Weather App
Quick changes in temperatures cause potholes

Holes are currently fixed with a temporary filling
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spirits were high as Wausau Public Works got to work outside in the sun and warm weather Wednesday.

Wausau Public Works said quick changes in temperatures cause the roads to pop out and create potholes.

Bumpy roads are a hassle, but it can go beyond inconvenience and turn costly. Wausau Public Works has seen a lot of issues with flat tires because of road conditions.

They were out for their entire shift on Wednesday fixing them and they expect to continue for the next three to four weeks.

“It’s nice when we get to work out in the sunshine and it’s not cold and windy, it lifts your spirits a lot wanting to be at work when you get to work in the good sunshine,” said Korey Rajkowski, equipment operator, Wausau Public Works.

Rajkowski said fixing potholes is even more important when the snow starts to melt forming big puddles in the holes. Crews then have to temporarily fix them before they get bigger.

Wausau Public Works staff will then go back to each pothole in the summer and fill them in with cement.

