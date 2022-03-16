News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open.

Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.

The program runs March through mid-November by appointment only at the Transfer Facility located in Plover. Call the Site Coordinator at 715-346-1931 to schedule an appointment with you.

The program is partially subsidized by a grant from the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection and the Portage County Solid Waste Department. The cost to dispose of products is $0.75 per pound for most items.

Last year, about 14,000 pounds of material was collected.

The Transfer Facility is located at 650 Moore Road

