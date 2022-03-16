News and First Alert Weather App
People enjoy the outdoors on the warmest day of the year in Wausau so far

Temperatures climbed to as high as the mid 60s in the southern part of our area
By Hannah Borchert and Tom Zurawski
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People enjoying the warmest day of the year, so far, all had different ideas for how to spend the day. What they all had in common is their spirits were high.

“It is such a nice day today, I am just out with a coworker on lunch and we’re just out enjoying downtown,” said Carissa Howe.

Several people were out getting lunch and shopping. Raphael Cary began his first day of spring break on Wednesday. He said he enjoyed being outside the classroom.

“So I just got out of school. I was here, I came for lunch and we are going to walk around go downtown to Sweets on Third and get ice cream. So, that’s kind of a thing you do when it’s warm out,” said Raphael Cary, NTC student.

Cary’s friend Faustina Mahner was eager to get out and long-board for the first time this year.

“This is the first time wearing shorts outside in a while. It’s great. It’s just-- it’s so nice out and sunny and I’m so excited,” said the NTC student.

Mahner said she was excited to take her longboard out for the first time this year. She said she looks forward to more warm days ahead.

Many others who spoke with NewsChannel 7 had lots of plans for summer, too. There are still some cold days ahead, but that won’t stop many from daydreaming about summer-like days like Wednesday.

