Portage County home damaged in overnight fire

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT
PARK RIDGE, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a house fire in the village of Park Ridge in Portage County.

The call of the fire on Sunrise Avenue came in around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Departments responding to the scene include Park Ridge Fire, Stevens Point Fire, Stockton Fire, Hull Fire, Dewey Fire, Plover Fire, Rosholt Fire, Amherst Fire and Almond Fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Park Ridge Fire Chief Brian Lepper. The American Red Cross was also called to assist the residents who were displaced by the fire, according to 911 dispatch.

The scene was cleared around 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

