La Follette to make election announcement in state Capitol

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he’s set to make an announcement about his campaign plans. La Follette said he will make an announcement Thursday morning in the state Capitol rotunda.

The 81-year-old Democrat has held the office since 1983. Republicans have stripped the position of almost all its duties over the years.

Now Republicans upset with how the Wisconsin Elections Commission handled the 2020 presidential election have called for putting the secretary of state in charge of elections. Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck announced a run for the office in December, saying she wants to serve as a check on the elections commission. La Follette said then that he saw no reason not to run again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

