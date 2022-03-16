Gov. Evers announces investment in community safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers and State Attorney General Josh Kaul were in Wausau Tuesday as part of a three-stop tour of the state to announce a new $50 million investment in community safety.

Evers said two years of COVID-19 had a series of negative effects on people, including isolation, increases in substance abuse and spikes in violent crime.

“Violence is not a foregone conclusion. It’s not inevitable. There’s more that we can do and this is another public health issue. It’s an issue that deserves our attention and our action,” Gov. Evers said.

A lot of the funds will go to making improvements to the court systems. The pandemic caused a backlog in cases and it is difficult for current staff to keep up. Among the actions are the hiring of additional district attorneys and creating “roving teams” of public defenders to serve where they’re needed.

19 million of the money will go to police and sheriffs’ departments throughout the state. It will be allocated by population, with additional funds for areas with higher than average crime.

“These funds are going to go to support law enforcement, they’re going to support the work of the crime labs, and they’ll also support treatment and diversion programs as well as programs that go to support folks with mental illness who end up in the criminal justice system,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Evers and Kaul say communities want flexibility in how the funds are spent, so each municipality will be able to use their allotment to meet their specific needs.

A million dollars will also go into the technical college program to help schools like Northcentral technical college recruit for and fund its police academy programs.

