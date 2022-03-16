News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces investment in community safety

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers and State Attorney General Josh Kaul were in Wausau Tuesday as part of a three-stop tour of the state to announce a new $50 million investment in community safety.

Evers said two years of COVID-19 had a series of negative effects on people, including isolation, increases in substance abuse and spikes in violent crime.

“Violence is not a foregone conclusion. It’s not inevitable. There’s more that we can do and this is another public health issue. It’s an issue that deserves our attention and our action,” Gov. Evers said.

A lot of the funds will go to making improvements to the court systems. The pandemic caused a backlog in cases and it is difficult for current staff to keep up. Among the actions are the hiring of additional district attorneys and creating “roving teams” of public defenders to serve where they’re needed.

19 million of the money will go to police and sheriffs’ departments throughout the state. It will be allocated by population, with additional funds for areas with higher than average crime.

“These funds are going to go to support law enforcement, they’re going to support the work of the crime labs, and they’ll also support treatment and diversion programs as well as programs that go to support folks with mental illness who end up in the criminal justice system,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Evers and Kaul say communities want flexibility in how the funds are spent, so each municipality will be able to use their allotment to meet their specific needs.

A million dollars will also go into the technical college program to help schools like Northcentral technical college recruit for and fund its police academy programs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected
House fire in Park Ridge
Portage County home damaged in overnight fire
Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received full vaccinations and an additional...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
The best risk of accumulating wet snow will be in the southern and eastern parts of the area...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow mixed with rain south & east Friday
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge County officials to announce update on “Baby Theresa” case
DHS: 32 adults, including 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin
Granite Peak's ski patrol team creates a Shamrock on top of Sundance.
Granite Peak adds something lucky to the top of the mountain for St. Patrick’s Day