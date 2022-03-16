News and First Alert Weather App
Congressman Tiffany to hold listening sessions on March 24-25

State Sen. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Minocqua will host multiple in-person listening sessions on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve and represent Wisconsin’s Seventh District, and I always value the opportunity to hear directly from folks back home,” Tiffany said. “As Wisconsinites struggle with skyrocketing energy costs due to President Biden’s self-inflicted war on American energy producers, I look forward to discussing my solutions with constituents at these in-person listening sessions, and I look forward to a great turnout.”

Listening sessions
Listening sessions(WSAW)

These listening sessions are open to all constituents in Wisconsin’s 7th District.

