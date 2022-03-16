American Red Cross resumes testing donations for covid antibodies

(WSAW) - The American Red Cross has resumed testing of all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The results the donor’s antibody test will be available by logging in to the Blood Donor App or online within one to two weeks after the donation. People can also find the results of a mini-physical, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate and hemoglobin levels. Antibody testing is performed on all donations made on or after March 7.

Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential needs of immunocompromised patients battling the virus.

Click here to make a donation appointment.

