2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected

VILLAGE OF BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men during a search warrant in the Village of Biron Wednesday.

Deputies seized heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana inside the residence off State Highway 54.

Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28, were arrested.

“Heroin and methamphetamine are known deadly substances and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department will relentlessly continue to investigate individuals who put the citizens in danger,” said Sheriff Shawn Becker.

Multiple charges are expected to be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office. Those charges include maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine with a repeat offender adder, as well as possession of heroin and THC.

Both men have criminal histories, according to state records.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.