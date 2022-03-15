Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck near Tomahawk.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Highway 8 near McCord Road. State Patrol investigators said a car was driving east on Highway 8 when it crossed the centerline and into the semi’s path. The highway was closed for several hours.

The semi driver was not injured. The woman died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

