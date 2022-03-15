News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin commission won’t punish fake electors

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020.

The commission released a letter Tuesday that said commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn’t violate any laws.

Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell, who was one of the fake electors, voted on the matter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the vote was in response to a complaint from attorney Jeffrey Mandell.

He told the newspaper that he was disappointed with the decision and Spindell shouldn’t have been allowed to vote since he was one of the complaints’ targets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

