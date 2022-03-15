News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Marissa Tietsort
Marissa Tietsort(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. ( WSAW) -- The 31-year-old woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for injuring two children she was babysitting, one fatally, has been transferred to prison to begin her sentence.

Marissa Tietsort arrived at Taycheedah Correctional Institution on Tuesday. She was sentenced on March 8 after agreeing to the terms of a plea deal.

Police said on Oct. 18, 2018 a 2-month-old boy died while in Tietsort’s care. Police said when the boy’s mom went to get her son out of the car seat, she found him unresponsive. Police arrived at a laundromat to find the boy’s mother performing chest compressions on the baby. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, the child’s cause of death was blunt force head injuries. The boy also had a fractured tailbone. Court documents state the tailbone was broken off and displaced-- indicating a significant amount of force was used.

During an interview with police, cited in court documents, Tietsort confirmed the child died in her care, but stated she did not kill him.

Tietsort said she knew the baby had died, but still put him in his snowsuit and car seat, pulling his hat over his eyes, so his mother would not know when she picked him up. She said she did not reach out for help or perform any resuscitation efforts. Tietsort, her boyfriend, the boy’s brother and Tietsort’s own child then went to a restaurant to eat. Tietsort said when the boy’s mom came to pick up her children she knowingly let the woman take home a deceased child.

Prosecutors said this was not the first time a child was injured while in Tietsort’s care.

Oct. 11, 2018 Tietsort was charged with child abuse from an incident in August of that year. Court documents state Tietsort messaged the mom of an 11-month old child she was baby sitting saying the child had fallen off a couch and injured herself. The mother took the child to the hospital and a doctor specializing in child abuse said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

In another case from 2017, a 3-month-old child sustained a skull fracture while under the care of Tietsort.

Tietsort pleaded no contest in November to an amended charge of first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was reduced from first-degree intentional homicide. She also pleaded no contest to child abuse intentionally causing harm. The plea deal consolidated two criminal cases. She was found guilty as result.

Tietsort will also spend 20 years on extended supervision.

Most Read

Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected
House fire in Park Ridge
Portage County home damaged in overnight fire
Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received full vaccinations and an additional...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
The best risk of accumulating wet snow will be in the southern and eastern parts of the area...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow mixed with rain south & east Friday
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge County officials to announce update on “Baby Theresa” case
DHS: 32 adults, including 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin
Granite Peak's ski patrol team creates a Shamrock on top of Sundance.
Granite Peak adds something lucky to the top of the mountain for St. Patrick’s Day