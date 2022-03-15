Wausau Common Council takes next step in PFAS remediation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council voted Monday to authorize a non-competitive procurement process for a PFAS removal study and clean drinking water supply.

Categorizing the situation as an emergency will allow the city to request funds to solve the problem more quickly.

“It is important to keep in mind that there are no PFAS removal drinking water systems in Wisconsin. There are none. And so right now Wausau is at the forefront of this,” said Director of Public Works and Utilities Eric Lindman.

There are two brands of filters being considered by the city. Both have received certification from the National Science Foundation.

Agencies are also being identified that will help handle the distribution of clean drinking water to those who want it.

The city says they will make announcements on the availability of both when the dates are decided upon.

