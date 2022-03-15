UPDATE: Both water mains repaired in Marathon

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The second of two water mains that burst have been repaired.

Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said the first break happened early Monday morning. Kurtz said crews were repairing the first water main break when the second broke. He said the snow made the repairs challenging as crew had to leave to plow the streets.

He said the fluctuation in temperature was to blame.

The second repair was completed by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

