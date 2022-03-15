News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UPDATE: Both water mains repaired in Marathon

Breaks are blamed on fluctuating temperatures
By Heather Poltrock and Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The second of two water mains that burst have been repaired.

Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said the first break happened early Monday morning. Kurtz said crews were repairing the first water main break when the second broke. He said the snow made the repairs challenging as crew had to leave to plow the streets.

He said the fluctuation in temperature was to blame.

The second repair was completed by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Celebrate National AmeriCorps Week 3/16/2022
Celebrate National AmeriCorps Week 3/16/2022
New Childcare Center Fills a Void 3/16/2022
New Childcare Center Fills a Void 3/16/2022
AmeriCorps members
National AmeriCorps Week raises awareness of the program
Parents in Marathon City have been struggling to find childcare nearby, but now with the...
Opening of Marathon City childcare center fills big void
Dr. Casey Nye was named superintendent of D.C. Everest Schools Wednesday.
D.C. Everest School Board selects new superintendent