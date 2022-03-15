State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking people for information that could help identify the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 29 near County Highway J in Schofield. Authorities said a person was seriously injured.

The investigation shows a green vehicle, possibly a pickup truck was reported to be driving recklessly before making contact with a white Chevy Impala, causing the Impala to crash. The driver of the Impala sustained significant injuries. The green vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived. It likely has damage to the front, driver-side corner.

One witness described the green vehicle as an older “beat up”, two-door, long-bed pickup truck, possibly with a light bar. The witness said it was traveling at a high rate of speed along westbound Highway 29 prior to the crash.

If you have any information call Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post at 715-845-1143.

