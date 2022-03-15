Grand Theater lifts mask requirements

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau is lifting its masking requirements beginning Tuesday.

Some individual performing companies may still require COVID-19 health protocols for their audiences, including masks. In those cases, details will be posted on that event’s ticketing page on the Grand Theater’s website and emailed to ticket holders.

While the requirement is no longer in force, patrons who want to continue to wear a mask are welcome to do so at any performance at The Grand Theater.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.