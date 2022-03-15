Gov. Evers to visit Wausau Tuesday; announces $50 million investment to make communities safer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is stopping in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Wausau on Tuesday to announce $50 million in funding for police, sheriff’s offices, and criminal justice initiatives.

Gov. Evers will visit Wausau at 1:45 p.m.

The governor’s office says more than $50 million will be invested in public safety. Funding will also be used to help relieve the backlog of criminal cases and shortages in the offices of public defenders and prosecutors.

The governor says $19 million will go to local and tribal law enforcement agencies for training, recruitment bonuses, community policing and other needs.

Click here to see how much your community will receive.

The allocations are funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.