Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County

Dairy farm (FILE)(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - A meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Price County regarding road weight limits has been canceled as an agreement was reached to allow dairy trucks to pick up overweight loads.

The Price County Farm Bureau explained the issue and solution on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

On March 11, Mullins Cheese applied for overweight permits on Price County roads. The company requested to haul at 75,000 pounds on five axles. The permits were granted but for 50,000 pounds on County Roads J,N, and I, and 55,000 pounds on K. However, the company said it need to haul 75,000 pounds.

Highway Commissioner Joe Baratka told NewsChannel 7 there was never any intent to cause economic harm, they were simply looking out for the best interest of the citizens and the haulers. He said Mullins submitted their route map and certain roads were granted increased weight limits.

Nearly a dozen families feared they would not have their milk pick-up after March 16. The Farm Bureau said a compromise was reached milk will be pick-up as scheduled.

