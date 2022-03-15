2-hour bus delay for Wausau School District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has issued a two-hour delay Tuesday for students who ride First Student buses to schools within the district.

In an email to WSAW, the district said the delay applies to all yellow buses operated by First Student.

The district says all public and private schools will be open and classes will begin at the regular times. Also, all morning and afternoon early childhood and 4K classes will be virtual on Tuesday.

This is due to inclement weather, or dense fog much of the viewing area is experiencing. No other information was provided to WSAW.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.