2 charged in Lincoln County meth bust

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -Two people are charged in Lincoln County with possession of meth and other drug charges. Danny Green, 37, and Jean Daley, 39 were charged Tuesday.

Green is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daley is charged with aiding a felon, possession of meth, possession of THC and possession of paraphernalia.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed Monday at home in the town of Scott near Merrill. Authorities said methamphetamine, marijuana and nine firearms were seized.

Green remains in jail on a $25,000 cash bond. Daley was released on a $7,000 signature bond. Both will return to court next month for clerical court appearances.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotic Task Force assisted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

