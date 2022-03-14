Wausau VA has made progress on the move to old Shopko in Rothschild

Rothschild, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re a veteran who goes to the Wausau VA, your next visit might be at the new location.

Tuesday morning the Wausau VA will announce when they plan to open the doors to their new location in Rothschild. The new site is the former Shopko building.

The clinic is expected to offer services for vision, hearing and dental work. With a much larger building, other services will also likely be added.

The Tomah VA finalized the purchase of the Shopko building in January and they’ve 2021 and they’ve been working toward opening day ever since.

We’ll have more details on their progress this week.

