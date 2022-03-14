Wausau School Board decides to lift COVID-19 rules, will return to pre-pandemic ways
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Board of Education voted on a motion at its meeting Monday night to do away with COVID-19 protocols.
The district will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing on-site. The district will no longer track cases on it’s dashboard.
The changes take effect immediately.
