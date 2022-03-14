Wausau School Board decides to lift COVID-19 rules, will return to pre-pandemic ways

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Board of Education voted on a motion at its meeting Monday night to do away with COVID-19 protocols.

The district will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing on-site. The district will no longer track cases on it’s dashboard.

The changes take effect immediately.

