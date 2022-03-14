News and First Alert Weather App
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in Florida. (SOURCE: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) – A construction crew worker helped authorities wrangle a 6-foot alligator in South Florida.

The dramatic gator capture was caught on camera.

At about 7 a.m., it was about time for Rodney Withers to punch the clock and get to work. He’s part of the team from Rose Pool & Spa building a fountain outside of the club at Via Rapallo in Estero.

Withers had gone to his car to get a quick drink when he says something told him to “look in the opposite direction.”

When he spun around, he saw his coworker. But that’s not all.

“I see on the floor this black shadow from the shoulders up of an alligator,” he said. “I’m ‘Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!’ and when he looked I told him ‘Be careful, there’s a gator on the other side of your truck.’ When he come around the truck, the gator opened his mouth and you could see all his teeth.”

The crew, used to handling rocks, was then trying to figure out how to handle this nearly 6-foot-long gator who had plans of its own.

The gator then scurried to the back of a fountain, where it got stuck between a rock and a hard place, literally, with up being the only way out.

When deputies and a state gator trapper arrived on scene, it took the group every muscle to get the animal wrangled.

“I was pretty much standing here right above the gator,” Withers said. “I pulled him up, he went to turning and twirling. The only thing I could think about is what my daddy always told me: ‘Hold on like hell’.”

And he held on alright. After a fierce, 10-minute battle, the gator emerged from the void.

“You could tell he was injured, he was missing maybe three, four foot of his tail,” Withers said.

It took a few people, but they were able to haul the gator away where it was taken to a nearby farm.

Daniel Edwards, foreman at Rose Pool & Spa Construction, said the gator was off to a good home.

“Better than he had,” he said.

Back to work, Withers said he won’t forget this Friday anytime soon.

“To feel that power of him ... it was cool,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I might have to change jobs and go be a gator hunter.”

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

