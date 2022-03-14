Tickets still available for Monday’s Carole King Musical at Grand Theater

News and First Alert Weather App
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Monday night at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The show is at 7:30 p.m.

Featured songs include “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N. 4th St. in Wausau.

