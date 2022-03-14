News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Statewide “Thank You Tour” to recognize frontline health care workers

You can recognize people and organizations in your community on the DHS website
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin marks two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health care officials are headed on tour. The goal is to travel across Wisconsin to thank frontline workers who spent more than 700 days working to keep their communities healthy.

The “Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together” tour began on Monday in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. The Alliant Energy Center is the state’s largest vaccination clinic and testing site.

“We’ll keep working every day to help folks who need it now. We’ll keep working to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Not just for today, but for our future health and well-being.”

Gov. Tony Evers, along with DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, and other influential leaders visited the AEC to recognize the support and sacrifice of the workers there and in the community.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed millions of people across Wisconsin going above and beyond to help us keep our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve worked hard to get our state and our economy in the best position to recover and rebound, and we could not have done this without the support of so many Wisconsinites and frontline workers. Thank you.”

DHS officials will travel to health departments across the state, including tribal health clinics and aging and disability resources centers on the Thank You Tour.

“This tour is an opportunity to show appreciation for the work that has been done all across the state to fight COVID-19, and to hear directly from communities as we discuss how we move forward,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in a strong public health infrastructure so that we may be better prepared for what may come in the future.”

You can recognize someone who has been involved in the COVID-19 response by submitting a note of appreciation on the DHS website. DHS will share these messages on the website and social media platforms throughout the duration of the tour.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

PFAS discovered
Rothschild to hold media briefing regarding PFAS test results
Mild and warm weather remain in-store over the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Say hello to the 50s!
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
House fire in Park Ridge
Portage County home damaged in overnight fire
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022