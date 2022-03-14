Statewide “Thank You Tour” to recognize frontline health care workers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin marks two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health care officials are headed on tour. The goal is to travel across Wisconsin to thank frontline workers who spent more than 700 days working to keep their communities healthy.

The “Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together” tour began on Monday in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. The Alliant Energy Center is the state’s largest vaccination clinic and testing site.

“We’ll keep working every day to help folks who need it now. We’ll keep working to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Not just for today, but for our future health and well-being.”

Gov. Tony Evers, along with DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, and other influential leaders visited the AEC to recognize the support and sacrifice of the workers there and in the community.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed millions of people across Wisconsin going above and beyond to help us keep our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve worked hard to get our state and our economy in the best position to recover and rebound, and we could not have done this without the support of so many Wisconsinites and frontline workers. Thank you.”

DHS officials will travel to health departments across the state, including tribal health clinics and aging and disability resources centers on the Thank You Tour.

“This tour is an opportunity to show appreciation for the work that has been done all across the state to fight COVID-19, and to hear directly from communities as we discuss how we move forward,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in a strong public health infrastructure so that we may be better prepared for what may come in the future.”

You can recognize someone who has been involved in the COVID-19 response by submitting a note of appreciation on the DHS website. DHS will share these messages on the website and social media platforms throughout the duration of the tour.

