SentryWorld reopens to the public Monday

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld re-opened to the public Monday, after being closed on and off since the beginning of the pandemic. SentryWorld is known for its golf courses, indoor facilities and event space. It’s also owned by Sentry Insurance, which its headquarters is based in Stevens Point.

The re-opening includes the fieldhouse with many multi-functional courts for tennis, volleyball and pickleball, it also includes PJ’s, the restaurant, the Pro Shop, and multiple community rooms and event spaces. The general manager of Sentry World, Mike James, said staff has been waiting for this moment to happen for a while.

“We’ve got a lot of staff that are anxious to get back and see our customers again. We missed them. That’s a big part of the energy of SentryWorld. It’s a big part of what we do and why we do it. It’s being around people and we really do miss serving our guests,” James said.

He said staff has been preparing for the reopening for the past couple of weeks, adding if and when people come to visit, they will be greeted with ‘a bunch of smiling faces.’

The director of golf for SentryWorld, Danny Rainbow, said although the golf course isn’t opening until June 1, people are able to practice their skills on a golf simulator and the indoor range. Rainbow did recommend that people call ahead of time if they want to use the simulator to reserve it.

Rainbow also included that the golf course did get some renovations and features added, ahead of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.

SentryWorld will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PJ’s will open at 11 a.m. daily beginning with lunch. Visitors are not required to wear a mask.

The re-opening does not include its new hotel, as it is still being completed, but SentryWorld says it will be opening soon.

For more information about SentryWorld, click here.

