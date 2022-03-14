REPORTS: Packers extend Preston Smith, release Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers offseason is picking up the pace as they try to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year. Green Bay has signed edge rusher Preston Smith to an extension, and released former All-Pro pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner.
The deal for Preston Smith, who posted a picture on his Instagram page of him signing a contract, is reportedly for 4 years and $52 million, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Green Bay clears salary cap space by signing him to the extension.
As for the other “Smith brother”, Za’Darius, multiple reports indicate the Packers have made the widely expected decision to release him. The former All-Pro was set to count for $27.6 million against the cap in 2022. He only played in part of the regular season opener and the playoff loss to the 49ers after back surgery.
Green Bay is also releasing another player from the 2019 free agent class, offensive lineman Billy Turner’s time in Titletown is over, according to multiple reports.
