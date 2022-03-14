News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers extend Preston Smith, release Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers offseason is picking up the pace as they try to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year. Green Bay has signed edge rusher Preston Smith to an extension, and released former All-Pro pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

The deal for Preston Smith, who posted a picture on his Instagram page of him signing a contract, is reportedly for 4 years and $52 million, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Green Bay clears salary cap space by signing him to the extension.

As for the other “Smith brother”, Za’Darius, multiple reports indicate the Packers have made the widely expected decision to release him. The former All-Pro was set to count for $27.6 million against the cap in 2022. He only played in part of the regular season opener and the playoff loss to the 49ers after back surgery.

Green Bay is also releasing another player from the 2019 free agent class, offensive lineman Billy Turner’s time in Titletown is over, according to multiple reports.

Green Bay is also releasing another player from the 2019 free agent class, offensive lineman Billy Turner’s time in Titletown is over, according to multiple reports.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Boxberger gets $2.5MM deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen
Hello, My Name is: Chloe Lemke 3/14/2022
Hello, My Name is: Chloe Lemke 3/14/2022
Chloe Lemke warms up before the Central Wisconsin Storm's state championship game against the...
Hello, My Name Is: Chloe Lemke
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the...
REPORTS: Brewers sign former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen