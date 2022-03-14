REPORT: Packers sign De’Vondre Campbell to 5-year, $50 million deal
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are bringing back All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a 5-year, $50 million deal, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reports.
Campbell, who had a career year for Green Bay on a one-year, $2 million contract last season, almost certainly could’ve commanded more money on the open market, but instead has opted to return to Green Bay.
