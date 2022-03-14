News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORT: Packers sign De’Vondre Campbell to 5-year, $50 million deal

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in action during the second half of...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are bringing back All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a 5-year, $50 million deal, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reports.

Campbell, who had a career year for Green Bay on a one-year, $2 million contract last season, almost certainly could’ve commanded more money on the open market, but instead has opted to return to Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Boxberger gets $2.5MM deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen
Hello, My Name is: Chloe Lemke 3/14/2022
Hello, My Name is: Chloe Lemke 3/14/2022
Chloe Lemke warms up before the Central Wisconsin Storm's state championship game against the...
Hello, My Name Is: Chloe Lemke
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the...
REPORTS: Brewers sign former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen