News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 shot may be needed; vaccine for young kids could be available by May

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The week is beginning with some big pandemic updates that could affect your life.

The first update: Pfizer says you might need another booster.

“The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections. It doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO.

Pfizer also said it hopes to have a COVID-19 treatment available for most kids before they head back to school this fall. It would be a version of its antiviral pill Paxlovid.

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Right now, it’s only approved for those 12 or older who are at high risk of serious infection.

Also, if your kids are younger than 5, here’s the latest on getting them vaccinated: “Potentially May, if it works, and they will do their utmost to review them fast. And we’ll be ready with manufacturing,” Bourla said.

This work to advance vaccine and treatment options comes as former President Barack Obama said he’s tested positive. So have several House Democrats who went on a retreat last week.

The U.S. is now starting its third year of the pandemic.

“I can date exactly what happened around this time two years ago from the declaration of the pandemic, from the school closures on March 13th, from our first case on March 14th, our closure for St. Patty’s Day that we announced on the 16th,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water main break causing flooding in Marathon on March 14.
UPDATE: 1 water main fixed after 2 break in Marathon
A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Freezing fog will impact the morning commute Tuesday. Warmest day of the year so far Wednesday
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Police: Suspected Neillsville gas thieves caught
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
REPORTS: Packers extend Preston Smith, release Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

Latest News

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
New U.S. sanctions Tuesday target more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power...
New US sanctions target more in Putin’s power structure
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups