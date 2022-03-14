Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dive Team practices for emergencies

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire and Rescue, Newbold Fire Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dive Team partnered up to practice diving through ice and lost diver drills.

The agencies trained together with their airboats and divers to practice diving into icy waters in case of a real-life emergency.

“Basically what this training is about is the use of the airboat by the Oneida County and the Lincoln County Public Safety Dive Teams for emergency situations, like where maybe somebody goes through the ice while their ice fishing,” said Captain Terri Hook, of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Hook said the dive team trains together once a month.

“The airboat people see what kind of equipment the divers need, and the divers get to what the airboat looks like and what kind of vehicle they’ll have to get onto quickly in order to get to a scene,” said Captain Hook.

The team has to have a quick response time when someone does fall through the ice.

“Because the important part is, in order for us to make a rescue, we need to do it within an hour,” said Captain Hook.

The dive team and firefighters have to jump into action when they receive an emergency call.

“Then the firefighters come out to assist us to get onto wherever the lake or the body of water that we need to go onto,” said Captain Hook.

Drysuits are worn by divers to keep their bodies warm in the icy waters.

“It’s a full dry suit that we can pump air into to keep warm and then a hood and a full face mask to keep our face warm. Literally, nothing touches the water when we’re under there,” said Lieutenant Andy Vanderwyst of the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office.

The divers said the water isn’t too cold when they go under.

“Just a little but when you first get in. You get a little bit of the cold water just around the edge of your mask but after you get used to that, it’s just like nothing. You hardly feel it,” said Lieutenant Vanderwyst.

