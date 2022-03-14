News and First Alert Weather App
Local medical supplies packed for Ukraine

Boxing up medical supplies and infant formula for Ukraine
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Russian forces continue their assault on Ukraine, firing on suburbs around the capital of Kyiv and other cities. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died in the invasion, now in its third week, and millions have fled to neighboring countries.

Local donations continue to pour in for the people of Ukraine, and now local health care systems are pitching in medical supplies.

“A lot of this was put together very quickly in an effort to support what has been going on overseas,” Jerry Brockway, director of the supply chain for Prevea Health, said.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said, “We know they are going to be short on medical supplies, and we know the typical ones we go through a lot of in a situation, and that is what we are trying to get to them -- things like gloves, masks, needles, things they will need a lot of and go through quickly just given how many patients they are dealing with because of injuries, so we knew what they needed in away and we actually had some of that.”

Fortunately they have excess supplies right now. It’s an oversupply from the pandemic.

“We purchased early on during COVID pandemic when we couldn’t procure supplies in quantities we need, when buying in bulk quantities, truckload quantities,” Brockway said, “so those now have a second life helping Ukrainian people.”

Not only is Prevea collecting and sending over medical supplies, it’s also sending over humanitarian supplies that its own employees donated.

“Didn’t know how much we would get from donations, but it has exceeded my wildest dreams,” Lisa Bender, an assistant buyer for Prevea Health, said.

Bender visited Ukraine last August. Pictures she took while in Lviv now bring a tear to her eye.

“To think there may not be a next time makes me cry when I think about it,” Bender said. “I look back all the beautiful things we did and see what is happening now, it breaks my heart, breaks my heart for kids saying bye to parents.”

As a mother herself, it’s hard to imagine.

“If I could stop it, I would do it,” she said, “but of course I am one person.”

But one person who is part of a huge effort by Prevea Health.

“Proud Prevea and staff come together to help in some small way,” she said.

Bellin Health also brought boxes of medical supplies and bags of humanitarian donations Monday morning.

Ascension makes financial contributions through its Ascension Global Mission to help those who need it most right now.

More civilians are being caught in the crossfire as authorities say

