Langlade County snowmobile trails to close for season

The Langlade County snowmobile trails are scheduled to close for the season on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County snowmobile trails are scheduled to close for the season on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. The recommendation came from the Langlade Snowmobile Council. The closure includes all state funded Langlade County snowmobile trails.

The county’s Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from using the trails after Monday. Langlade County thanked all of the snowmobile clubs, sponsors and trail users to help retain high quality and safe trails throughout the season.

