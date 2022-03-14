News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Podcast: Lakeland’s Sister Duo

By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union’s Julianna and Kristina Ouimette aren’t your average sister duo. They are best friends.

What was meant to be an interview about Julianna Ouimette committing to Lehigh for girls basketball turned into one about her and her sister’s relationship. The conversation starts with Julianna about her commitment, but then quickly turns to the pair about their height difference, cooking recipes and everything in between.

