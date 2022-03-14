Fentanyl was a factor in more than half of Marathon County’s 2021 overdose deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty people lost their lives in Marathon County in 2021 due to fatal drug overdoses. Of them, 14 involved fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.

The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office classified all 20 overdose cases as accidental. Almost half of the victims, nine people, were in their 30s. Seven of the 20 people victims had previously overdosed within the year prior to their deaths. Sixteen of the victims had a history of illicit drug abuse.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients. According to the CDC, it is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips.

