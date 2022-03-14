News and First Alert Weather App
DHS launches Thank Your Tour at Alliant Energy Center

Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to vaccinate 1,000 educators.
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to vaccinate 1,000 educators.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Having just past two years since COVID-19 officially became a pandemic, state health care officials are hitting the road. They plan to tour Wisconsin to thank the frontline workers who have spent the past 700-plus days working tirelessly to keep their communities safe.

The tour kicks off early Monday afternoon in Madison when Dept. of Health Services officials drop by Alliant Energy Center to thank the staff there. At various times, the center has served as both the Wisconsin capital’s largest testing facility and vaccination clinic.

Gov. Tony Evers, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, and Public Health Madison & Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich visited the AEC to recognize the support and sacrifice of the workers there and in the community.

The Thank You Tour will see DHS officials travel to various local health departments and tribal health clinics as well as aging and disability resource centers.

