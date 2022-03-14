COVID-related hospitalizations continue to decline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hospitalizations due to complications from COVID-19 continue to decline. Hospitalizations in the north-central region have dropped almost daily since the end of January.

The region includes 17 hospitals from Iron, Vilas, Forest, Price Oneida, Langlade, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 30 people are in the hospital, of them nine are in the ICU. Again, those figures are from a 17-hospital region. Hospitalizations are down 20 patients in the last week.

The last time hospitalizations were at that level was the end July 2021.

