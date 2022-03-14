News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to decline

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hospitalizations due to complications from COVID-19 continue to decline. Hospitalizations in the north-central region have dropped almost daily since the end of January.

The region includes 17 hospitals from Iron, Vilas, Forest, Price Oneida, Langlade, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 30 people are in the hospital, of them nine are in the ICU. Again, those figures are from a 17-hospital region. Hospitalizations are down 20 patients in the last week.

The last time hospitalizations were at that level was the end July 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

PFAS discovered
Rothschild to hold media briefing regarding PFAS test results
Mild and warm weather remain in-store over the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Say hello to the 50s!
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
House fire in Park Ridge
Portage County home damaged in overnight fire
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022