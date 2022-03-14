News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
LIVE: Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
PFAS discovered
Rothschild to hold media briefing regarding PFAS test results
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an independent Ukraine will likely outlast Russian...
Blinken: Ukraine will be around longer than Putin
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief