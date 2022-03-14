News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City...
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Source: POOL, CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Susan Rice, director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also spoke at the event Monday.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin receives No. 3 seed, to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee
Boys Basketball Sectional Final
Four north-central Wisconsin boys basketball teams fall in sectional finals
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow expected Monday, milder days ahead
Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow expected Monday, milder days ahead
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by UK’s top court
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.