2 water main breaks affecting hundreds in Marathon

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Marathon is hoping to have two water main breaks repaired by Monday evening.

Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said the first break happened overnight. Kurtz said crews were repairing the first water main break when the second broke. He said the snow will make repairs challenging as some employees now need to leave to plow.

He said the fluctuation in temperature is to blame.

“Typical stuff in the spring. The thawing and freezing here. We’ve got a lot of rock in the ground and that shifts and puts enough pressure on the mains to crack them. And it happens every year, just unfortunately it happened twice today.”

Kurtz said residents need to conserve water use during this time. He said water pressure issues during this time may occur. The village clerk said they have about 500 water customers.

Kurtz estimates the damage and repairs will cost about $10,000. Repairs will likely last all day.

