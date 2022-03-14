News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

1 person injured in crash of small plane in Green County

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. (AP) - Officials say one person was injured when a small plane crashed at Brodhead Airport in Green County. Authorities say the crash happened Sunday afternoon in the town of Decatur as the pilot was practicing landing techniques.

Sgt. Zack Degner says the 1975 Cessna began having some mechanical troubles. The pilot, Delbert Devries, says that as he was attempting to land the plane, speed and weather conditions caused it to go beyond the landing strip and overturn.

Devries was not seriously injured, but a passenger, John Musser, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 22, killed in Lincoln County crash
Dairy farm (FILE)
Compromise made to allow Mullins to pick-up milk in Price County
HIT AND RUN
State Patrol seeking driver in Schofield hit-and-run crash
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

PFAS discovered
Rothschild to hold media briefing regarding PFAS test results
Mild and warm weather remain in-store over the next several days.
First Alert Weather: Say hello to the 50s!
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
House fire in Park Ridge
Portage County home damaged in overnight fire
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022
New Community Safety Investment 3/15/2022