Wisconsin receives No. 3 seed, to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has received a three seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open play against Colgate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The seeding, which was announced on CBS’ ‘Selection Sunday’ show, comes after two straight losses to Nebraska and Michigan State to close the season. It’s the highest showing for Wisconsin since receiving a one seed in the 2015 NCAA tournament, the same year they made it to the National Championship game.

The tournament appearance marks the 22nd time in 23 years the Badgers have made it into the bracket. The Badgers will play Colgate on March 18.

