First Alert Weather: Snow expected Monday, milder days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warm front will lift into Central Wisconsin on Monday with a band of snow, roughly 40 to 50 miles wide, developing to the north of the front. Periods of snow from the morning through the mid to late afternoon is expected where this band does set up in the region. At this point, the best bet for accumulating snow would be from near Highway 29 north to Highway 8. Snowfall of 3-5″ is anticipated in the main part of the snow band which could extend from Wasau to Medford and Antigo. Locally higher amounts over 5″ is possible near the Highway 29 corridor from Taylor to Lincoln, and Langlade Counties. Lesser amounts of snow just to the north and south of this with even lower amounts across south of Wausau.

Highs on Monday in the mid-30s. Upper 30s may be likely for areas in Central Wisconsin. Rain possibly mixing with snow is possible.

Winter Weather Advisory (WSAW)

Snowfall Potential (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Monday evening. (WSAW)

Milder weather is on tap for Tuesday, Wednesday, and St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs close to 50 degrees. More clouds than sun Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Milder days Tuesday to Thursday, a bit cooler late week. (WSAW)

The next storm system to roll across the Midwest might affect the Badger State late week. There are differences between the American GFS model and the European model, which means the odds are not good that the region would be picking up accumulating snow on Friday. However, there is a chance of snow or perhaps a mix of rain/snow on Friday. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Next Saturday and Sunday, March 19th and 20th, intervals of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Spring officially starts on Sunday morning just after 10:30 AM.

The European model keeps the next winter storm too far south to affect the area on Friday. (WSAW)

The GFS (American) model brings a chance of snow to the SE parts of the area Friday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.