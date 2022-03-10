Wausau Supply Company Driver gets Highway Hero Award

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WSAW) - The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company honored its 37th winner of the Highway Heroes Award March 6 in Orlando at the 2022 Technology and Maintenance Council.

Gerald “Andy” Wright came up on an accident scene while driving a delivery for Wausau Supply Company on Illinois Route 3 last year. One of the cars was in a ditch, with the driver and passengers nowhere to be seen.

When Wright got to the car, he could see four people trapped inside.

“I’m a first responder. I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for over 25 years, and it’s just one of those things. You had to get people out of the car,” Wright said.

Wright ran back to his truck, grabbing the load bar and his fire extinguisher to help free the accident victims, while keeping the fire starting to spread through the car at bay.

“It had a big panoramic sunroof. So I got a hole busted in it, and basically there’s two little kids, maybe eight, nine, ten years old and I’m assuming their mother and their grandma,” Wright said.

With his first responder training, Wright helped as the ambulance arrived on the scene.

“Once the ambulance got there, I helped package up, get neck braces on since I’m experienced with that, and get them on back boards and loaded into ambulances,” Wright said.

He’s humbled by all the attention he’s gotten since the ceremony, and says it was just second nature for him to help.

“You know I was in the right place at the right time. So thank goodness for that. And I’m just hoping anyone else would do the same thing I did,” he said.

